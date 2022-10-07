Koinos Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.00 Million (KOIN)

Koinos (KOIN) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. Koinos has a total market cap of $32.00 million and approximately $22,297.00 worth of Koinos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Koinos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Koinos has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010859 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009347 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Koinos Token Profile

Koinos’ launch date was October 12th, 2020. Koinos’ total supply is 99,593,523 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,837,287 tokens. The official message board for Koinos is medium.com/openorchard/announcing-koinos-whitepaper-koin-mining-e2755f5be33f. Koinos’ official website is koinos.io. The Reddit community for Koinos is https://reddit.com/r/koinos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Koinos’ official Twitter account is @koinosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Koinos

According to CryptoCompare, “Koinos (KOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Koinos has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Koinos is 0.33557555 USD and is up 3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,758.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://koinos.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Koinos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Koinos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Koinos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

