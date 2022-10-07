Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.86 and last traded at $33.15. Approximately 2,356 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 485,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 10.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.17.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 552.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 260.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 81.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 27.6% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.