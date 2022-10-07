Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.63

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 5919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Korea Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.42 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 23.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 249.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 64.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

