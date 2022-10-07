Kusama (KSM) Price Reaches $42.37 on Exchanges

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, Kusama has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $364.33 million and $41.97 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can now be bought for approximately $42.37 or 0.00218260 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s launch date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kusama

