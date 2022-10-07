LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Cuts Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,067,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $32.82. 219,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,240,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

