LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,017 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after buying an additional 553,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,686,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,115,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,485 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.04.

NKE traded down $3.23 on Friday, hitting $86.94. 385,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,175,178. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $136.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.47 and its 200-day moving average is $113.54.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

