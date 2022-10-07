LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded down $10.80 on Friday, reaching $87.78. 1,429,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,682,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average of $98.76. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $82.20 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $115.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

