LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Watsco makes up 2.2% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned 0.15% of Watsco worth $13,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,524,000 after buying an additional 141,426 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 56.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,155,000 after buying an additional 49,094 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,419,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,841,000 after buying an additional 41,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Watsco by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,702,000 after buying an additional 35,342 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded down $10.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.47. 4,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,620. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.09. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $318.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 65.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.20.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.