LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 547.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 207,367 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 331,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,681,000 after purchasing an additional 93,189 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,205,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4,078.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 35,687 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,012,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,529,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $3,253,395.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,812,012.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $3,253,395.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,812,012.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $279,280.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Valmont Industries stock traded down $8.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,529. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $293.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.51.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VMI. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Stories

