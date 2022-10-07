LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Hologic makes up about 1.6% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $10,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 1,825.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Down 3.5 %

HOLX traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.50. 39,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,653. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.83. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.57 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

