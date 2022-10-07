LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Trims Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,487 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 8,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.38. The stock had a trading volume of 25,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,407. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $151.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.47, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.62.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.74.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

