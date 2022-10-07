LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) PT Lowered to €45.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($57.14) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LNXSF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($71.43) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($59.18) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €59.00 ($60.20) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($46.94) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $68.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.75.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

