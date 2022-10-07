LCG (LCG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,627.00

LCG (LCG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, LCG has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. LCG has a total market capitalization of $13.00 million and approximately $13,627.00 worth of LCG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LCG token can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003276 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009374 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LCG Token Profile

LCG’s official Twitter account is @lcgico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LCG is lcg-energy.com. LCG’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=-1.

LCG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCG (LCG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. LCG has a current supply of 0. The last known price of LCG is 0.00510075 USD and is up 27.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,941.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lcg-energy.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LCG using one of the exchanges listed above.

