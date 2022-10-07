Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 697,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,531,000 after buying an additional 44,930 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $8.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.75. 2,224,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,289,804. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.44. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $267.10 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.