Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Sells 110,652 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,652 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.24. 730,859 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.35 and its 200-day moving average is $96.13. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.