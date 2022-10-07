Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 3,500 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,286,000 after acquiring an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 79,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,630 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 93,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 24,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 3,022.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 207,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 200,914 shares in the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 357,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.90 and a beta of 0.46. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.55.

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

