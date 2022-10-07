Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 3,500 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cfra lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.51.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $13.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,812,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

