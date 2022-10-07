Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 3.4% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 163.0% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 80.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,402,000 after acquiring an additional 962,524 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Stock Down 4.4 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.47.

Shares of INTU traded down $18.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $393.06. 31,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,198. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

