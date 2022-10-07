Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Sells 12,418 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,418 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Covetrus during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Covetrus during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Covetrus by 23.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Covetrus during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Covetrus by 25.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVET remained flat at $20.90 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 44,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,601. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVET shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $109,829.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,438.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

