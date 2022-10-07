Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Salesforce by 6.2% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,841 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 15,276 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 12.9% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,122 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.8% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $5.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.69. 189,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,163,421. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.75 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $149.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total value of $335,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,055,103,023.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total transaction of $335,961.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,055,103,023.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,458 shares of company stock worth $12,824,466. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

