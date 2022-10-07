Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Lowered to $115.00 at JMP Securities

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lennar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $80.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lennar has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average of $78.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 22.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32,024 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,622,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $854,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

