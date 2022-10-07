Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.44-1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15-6.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.41 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.44-$1.49 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 126,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $28.62.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Levi Strauss & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.91.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $168,576.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,070.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after buying an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,858 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 111,262 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,948 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 129,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,114 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,504 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Stories

