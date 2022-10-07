Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 63,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 780,835 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $9.95.

Liberty Media Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Media Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the second quarter worth $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $147,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 52.0% in the second quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Acquisition Company Profile

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

