Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
NASDAQ LMB opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43. Limbach has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.24.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.
