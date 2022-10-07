Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Limbach Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ LMB opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43. Limbach has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.24.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limbach

Limbach Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Limbach by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Limbach by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Limbach by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

