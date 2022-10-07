Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Lowered to $68.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

LNC stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.29. Lincoln National has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,215 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lincoln National by 422.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 963,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,064,000 after purchasing an additional 779,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,767,000 after purchasing an additional 587,419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lincoln National by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 564,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after buying an additional 411,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

