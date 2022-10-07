Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,137 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,300. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.41. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

