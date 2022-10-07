Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 22,277 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,560. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $29.84.

