Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 58,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 379,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,150,000 after acquiring an additional 16,913 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 1,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $6.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.64. The company had a trading volume of 67,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $202.78 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The company has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.13.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

