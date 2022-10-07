Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 40,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,932,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,125,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after acquiring an additional 63,205 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 82,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 17,796 shares during the period. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RITM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. 143,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,934,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.73. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.70%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

RITM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

