Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 359 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,812 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 383.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $454,052,000 after buying an additional 1,318,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,082. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.58. The firm has a market cap of $121.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $194.73 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

