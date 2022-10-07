Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 104 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 31.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $5.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.79. The stock had a trading volume of 111,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,735. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $287.04 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.29.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

