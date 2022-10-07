Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 48 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.3 %

MA stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.41. 28,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.69 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.52. The company has a market cap of $285.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.77.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

