Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,106 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

Progressive Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $122.03. The stock had a trading volume of 55,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,172. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $129.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.44.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

