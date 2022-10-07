Lion Token (LION) Trading Down 7.2% This Week

Lion Token (LION) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Lion Token has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Lion Token has a total market capitalization of $367,751.00 and approximately $10,121.00 worth of Lion Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lion Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00045791 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $317.85 or 0.01623335 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00032000 BTC.

Lion Token Profile

LION is a token. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2021. Lion Token’s total supply is 4,903,340,272 tokens. Lion Token’s official Twitter account is @liontoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lion Token is https://reddit.com/r/liontokencommunity. Lion Token’s official website is www.liontoken.org.

Lion Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lion Token (LION) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the HECO platform. Lion Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Lion Token is 0.00007609 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $11,417.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.liontoken.org.”

