Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.89.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,403,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,266.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

