LiquidApps Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $535,029.83 and approximately $608.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps was first traded on November 9th, 2020. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @liquidappsio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is https://reddit.com/r/liquidapps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps (DAPP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. LiquidApps has a current supply of 1,056,939,327.1283 with 709,902,293.7624 in circulation. The last known price of LiquidApps is 0.00077443 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $805.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.liquidapps.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

