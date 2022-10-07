Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$34.28 and last traded at C$34.62. 253,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 892,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.50.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a quick ratio of 44.14 and a current ratio of 44.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a PE ratio of -43.40.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas ( TSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

