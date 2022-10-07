LITTLE RABBIT (LTRBT) Price Up 21.1% Over Last Week

LITTLE RABBIT (LTRBT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. In the last week, LITTLE RABBIT has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. LITTLE RABBIT has a total market cap of $7.32 million and approximately $36,291.00 worth of LITTLE RABBIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LITTLE RABBIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00044833 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000582 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001828 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $319.55 or 0.01625755 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00030380 BTC.

LITTLE RABBIT Profile

LITTLE RABBIT (LTRBT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2021. LITTLE RABBIT’s total supply is -9,223,372,036,854,775,808 coins. LITTLE RABBIT’s official Twitter account is @LTRBTtwt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LITTLE RABBIT is newlittlerabbit.net.

LITTLE RABBIT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Littlerabbit is a projects on the Binance Smart Chain. Its aim is to maximize users investment with yield farming mechanism that provides sustainable and profitable yields combined with transparent security features.”

