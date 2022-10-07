Loop X Network (LOOP) Trading 100% Lower Over Last Week

Loop X Network (LOOP) traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Loop X Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loop X Network has a market capitalization of $398.85 and $58,341.00 worth of Loop X Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loop X Network has traded 100% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003198 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Loop X Network Profile

Loop X Network was first traded on February 13th, 2022. Loop X Network’s total supply is 475,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. Loop X Network’s official Twitter account is @loopxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loop X Network’s official message board is medium.com/@loopxnetwork. The official website for Loop X Network is loop-x.io.

Loop X Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loop X Network (LOOP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Loop X Network has a current supply of 475,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Loop X Network is 0.00000723 USD and is down -18.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $80.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://loop-x.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loop X Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loop X Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loop X Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

