Loot Dollar Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,418.00 (LOOTDOLLAR)

Loot Dollar (LOOTDOLLAR) traded 46.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Loot Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loot Dollar has traded 82.6% lower against the US dollar. Loot Dollar has a total market capitalization of $469.93 and approximately $14,418.00 worth of Loot Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Loot Dollar

Loot Dollar’s launch date was May 10th, 2022. Loot Dollar’s official website is lootfinance.app. Loot Dollar’s official Twitter account is @lootnetwork_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loot Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Loot Dollar (LOOTDOLLAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Cronos platform. Loot Dollar has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Loot Dollar is 0.00391576 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lootfinance.app/.”

