Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 441 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,476 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,523 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,399,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,084 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $53,324,000 after buying an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.71.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NSC stock traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.56. The stock had a trading volume of 52,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,449. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.68. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $209.59 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

