Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1,063.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 41,737 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 562,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,429,000 after buying an additional 128,761 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 213,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 43,941 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 517,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,506,000 after purchasing an additional 50,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.05. The company had a trading volume of 233,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.58. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

