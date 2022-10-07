Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.12% of Trex worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Trex by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Trex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Trex by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 489,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Trex by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,582,000 after acquiring an additional 27,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

TREX stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.54. 77,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,641. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

