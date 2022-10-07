Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $33,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.9% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,644 shares of company stock worth $37,337,691. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 3.1 %

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $22.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $709.52. 23,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,866. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $712.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $675.06. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $750.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

