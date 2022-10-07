Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,049,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,409 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $73,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in PayPal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 1,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its stake in PayPal by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.04. 588,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,950,653. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $273.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average of $89.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

