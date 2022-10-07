LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 111.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.

LTC Properties Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:LTC opened at $36.46 on Friday. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.15.

Insider Activity at LTC Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $47,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,117.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 32.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

See Also

