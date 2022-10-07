Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.22

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 13.22 and last traded at 13.25, with a volume of 747183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 14.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 29.88.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 16.35 and a 200-day moving average of 18.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. The firm had revenue of 97.34 million during the quarter. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. Research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.