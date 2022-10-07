Ludena Protocol (LDN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $452,581.00

Ludena Protocol (LDN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Ludena Protocol has a market capitalization of $40.17 million and approximately $452,581.00 worth of Ludena Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ludena Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ludena Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003278 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009353 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Ludena Protocol

Ludena Protocol’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Ludena Protocol’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,275,000 tokens. The official message board for Ludena Protocol is medium.com/ludena-protocol. The Reddit community for Ludena Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ludenaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ludena Protocol is www.ludenaprotocol.io. Ludena Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ludenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ludena Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ludena Protocol (LDN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ludena Protocol has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Ludena Protocol is 0.17689242 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,521,252.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ludenaprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ludena Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ludena Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ludena Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

