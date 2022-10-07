LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €840.00 Price Target at Barclays

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €840.00 ($857.14) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €710.00 ($724.49) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($795.92) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($765.31) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €811.00 ($827.55) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €715.00 ($729.59) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday.

EPA:MC traded down €2.20 ($2.24) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €635.10 ($648.06). 227,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($265.87). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €658.18 and a 200 day moving average of €622.05.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

