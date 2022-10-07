LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 133.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

